Hurricane Irma Causes American Airlines To Cancel Caribbean Flights

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – With Hurricane Irma bearing down on the eastern Caribbean, American Airlines has cancelled several flights to the area.

American Airlines cancelled some flights between Miami and the eastern Caribbean early Tuesday morning, along with several surrounding islands including St. Kitts, St. Maarten, St. Thomas Island (U.S. Virgin Islands), and St. Croix Island (U.S. Virgin Islands) due to them impending hurricane.

The following flights have been cancelled:

St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB)

  • Canceled – Sept. 5:
    • AA318 – MIA-SKB
    • AA318 – SKB-MIA
  • Canceled – Sept. 6
    • AA318 – MIA-SKB
    • AA318 – SKB-MIA

St. Maarten, Saint Maarten (SXM)

  • Canceled – Sept. 5
    • AA2219 – MIA-SXM
    • AA2219 – SXM-MIA
  • Canceled – Sept. 6
    • AA2219 – MIA-SXM
    • AA2219 – SXM-MIA
    • AA1376 – MIA-SXM
  • Canceled – Sept. 7
    • AA2486 – SXM-MIA

St. Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)

  • Canceled – Sept. 6
    • AA943 – MIA-STT
    • AA943 – STT-MIA

St. Croix Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX)

  • Canceled – Sept. 6
    • AA1293 – MIA-STX
    • AA1293 – STX-MIA

Due to the storm, American has issued a travel alert. This allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by Hurricane Irma to rebook without change fees.

According to AA, they have added two extra flights from St. Kitts and St. Maarten that will depart prior to the storms arrival – customers can contact our reservations team to be rebooked.

For more information, contact the airline directly.

