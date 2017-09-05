TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Free Flights In And Out Of Houston For Harvey Victims & Relief Workers

View From A Plane (credit: Randy Yagi)

Sky Hope a disaster relief effort that helps bring in rescue workers and supplies to disaster areas on private planes also offers people in need the chance to fly out of those areas for free.

After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston Area Sky Hope started flying in supplies and people, but they leave after a few days with empty seats.

Sky Hope offers up the seats on the planes for Ambulatory people with imminent medical needs, Relief and rescue workers who need to be flown in or out and urgent needs for medical supplies and & equipment.

Those in need can e-mail Houston@PALServices.org or go to PALSflight.orgfor more information.

