Best Football Bars In Houston

By Crystal Hessong

It’s that time of year again. Texans season is ready to rock your evenings and weekends, but where to go to watch the game? Houston has numerous bars for watching sports, and a handful stand out for their special offerings. Plan your football season by checking out these great sports bars around town.

Related: Best Baseball Bars in Houston

Nick’s Place

2713 Rockyridge Drive

Houston, TX 77063

(713) 780-8338

www.nicksplacehouston.com

Ask locals on the westside for a great pub for watching sports, and you’ll hear about Nick’s Place. This pizzeria not only has televisions for watching the game but also substantial food to enjoy. You’ll get more than just bar snacks at Nick’s Place. A lengthy Italian menu will fuel you through four quarters of watching the Texans on screen. Visit this sports bar when you want great food while you watch the game.

Revelry on Richmond

1613 Richmond Ave.

Houston, TX 77006

(832) 538-0724

www.revelryonrichmond.com

Revelry means fun, and that’s what this pub on Richmond Avenue has to offer. This site not only stands out for the 40 craft beers on tap but also excels in its casual atmosphere. This pub is so dedicated to sports that you can check out a specific sports calendar on its website that shows which sports will be shown on a particular day. Trivia, live music, television specials and more appear on the schedule, too. Whether you like beer, great food, or live football, you’ll find what you want at Revelry on Richmond.

Rehab Sports Bar

1112 Southmore Blvd.

TX 77004

(713) 497-5699

www.rehabsportsbar.com

For when you can’t get enough TVs for watching football, check into Rehab Sports Bar. This bar near the Museum District takes sports seriously. The menu consists of basic arena food like giant pretzels, hot dogs, and meatball subs. A giant projection TV sits near the bar, while multiple screens line the walls by the pool tables. If you get tired of sitting inside or want some fresh air at halftime, the pub has an outdoor patio.

Coaches Pub Midtown

2204 Louisiana Street

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 751-1970

www.coachespubmidtown.com

If you want to watch the more obscure football teams play, check out Coaches Pub in Midtown. This bar features 21 televisions, and it has both DirecTV and Comcast to pick up many more game feeds. Whether you want to watch NFL football or if you prefer college games, you can find the teams you want to watch by going to Coaches in Midtown.

PJ’s Sports Bar

614 West Gray Street

Houston, TX 77019

(713) 520-1748

www.pjssportsbar.com

For many, a football game isn’t fun unless something is on the line. If you play Fantasy Football, consider signing up for the league at PJ’s Sports Bar in Montrose and catching the games there. Should you have enough luck, there may be a game on a Thursday night, which corresponds to steak night. You can enjoy a full steak dinner for two for just $31, and Sundays have $8 pitchers of beer for the daily special. When you want a great neighborhood bar that feels like a meeting place for locals and friends, stop by PJ’s Sports Bar, where the regulars even get a special page on the website.

Related: Top Sports Bars in Houston