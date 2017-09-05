TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Baylor Settles Lawsuit On ‘Culture Of Violence’

AUSTIN (AP) – Baylor University has settled a lawsuit filed by a former student who said she was gang-raped by two football players and alleged the program at the nation’s largest Baptist school fostered a “culture of violence.”

The settlement is one of several in recent weeks as Baylor moves to close out lawsuits filed in the aftermath of an investigation into how the school handled reports of sexual and physical assaults for years. The probe led to the firing of former football coach Art Briles and the departure of former school President Ken Starr.

Terms of the settlement filed Tuesday were not released.

The plaintiff known as “Elizabeth Doe” had alleged knowledge of at least 52 acts of rape by more than 30 football players over several years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

