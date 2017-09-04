TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Veterans Head To Coast To Help With Harvey Cleanup

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A team of military veterans from Grand Prairie is deploying to the Gulf Coast on Monday to help Hurricane Harvey victims. They are known as Team Rubicon, and they are heading down in vans loaded with supplies to assist homeowners with clearing debris and repairing homes.

Among the items that Team Rubicon is bringing to the coast are hammers, electric saws, and rakes to clear away mud and tear out carpeting and drywall. “We’re mucking out houses, demolishing houses,” added Dennis Clancey with Team Rubicon, “a lot of the hard, dirty work.”

screen shot 2017 09 04 at 5 39 24 am copy Veterans Head To Coast To Help With Harvey Cleanup

The veterans with this disaster response nonprofit said that they are getting involved to help out flood victims. And they are in it for the long haul. Team Rubicon was initially called in to assist with boat rescues. That mission has now transitioned over to cleanup and recovery.

“We fill the gap in the immediate aftermath of disasters,” Clancey said, “whether its a flood, an earthquake, domestically here or internationally.”

