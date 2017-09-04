Foreman and Blue Miss Practice; Hopkins and Miller Return

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans are relatively thin in offensive weapons as they enter week one of the regular season. The Texans will be without wide receivers Will Fuller and Jaelen Strong.

Neither rookie running back D’Onta Foreman nor veteran back Alfred Blue were practicing on Monday at the Methodist Training Center in Houston.

Foreman is dealing with a leg injury that held him out of the Texans preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Blue is dealing with an ankle injury making Tyler Ervin the second running back on the Texans depth chart behind.

Head Coach Bill O’Brien wasn’t sure if either will be able to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I would say that both guys have a chance to play on Sunday, but I won’t know that until later in the week,” O’Brien said.

The good news for the Texans offense was the return of wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller to the practice field. Both missed significant time near the end of training camp with injuries.

Hopkins was dealing with a thumb injury, but said in his media session on Monday that his thumb is feeling, “1000 percent.”

“I catch with my thumb every day so no need for me to go out there and keep going with a nagging injury, just let it heal so that’s what (the medical staff) did,” Hopkins said.

O’Brien was glad to get Braxton back, how he will factor into the offense will remain to be seen as Bruce Ellington has played well since his arrival.

