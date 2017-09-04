Brown: “I Definitely Plan On Playing Football This Year”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Duane Brown apparently won’t be sitting out the entire 2017 NFL season.

But will he be playing for the Houston Texans?

That remains to be seen.

“I’m not going to get into that too much,” Brown said at a Hurricane Harvey relief event Hutcheson Park. “But I definitely plan on playing football this year.”

Brown, 32, has missed nearly all of the team’s offseason workouts, as he hopes to get the last two years of his contract guaranteed. He’s due $9.4 million this season, and $9.75 million in 2018.

A three-time Pro Bowler and 2012 first-team All Pro, Brown has missed six games the past two seasons stemming from a season-ending quad tear against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.

Wednesday appears to be a tipping point for the back-to-back AFC South champs and their long-time left tackle. If Brown reports, he should have enough time to be ready in time for the opener. (Wednesday is generally when teams begin installing game plans). If not, welp. Get comfortable. It could be awhile before this is over.

Has Brown had any contact with the team recently?