The Astros Sweep The Mets With 8-6 Win

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The team’s first four game winning streak since the start of July was completed Sunday afternoon with the Houston Astros picking up an 8-6 over the New York Mets.
It wasn’t an easy win and involved the Astros making a comeback, but they did, trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third, the offense went to work.
Against Chris Flexen the Astros sent five straight batters to the plate, scoring five times to pull in front of the Mets. New Astro outfielder Cameron Maybin’s three run home run would officially give the Astros the lead.
The Mets kept trying to make it a game, but they would not get the big hit to retake the lead and they’d end up leaving 21 people on base.
Chris Devenski would come in for the two inning save to snag the Astros 83rd win.