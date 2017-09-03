Houston Texans Sign WR Andy Jones; Waive Akeem Hunt

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have already made a change to their 53-man roster on Sunday. In a move reported by SportsRadio 610’s John McClain, the Texans signed wide receiver Andy Jones to their roster. They had to clear room for Jones after rosters needed to be trimmed to the 53-man roster on Saturday and the Texans decided to waive running back Akeem Hunt.

Jones hit waivers on Saturday after the Cowboys released the 23-year-old second-year player.

Hunt would be entering his third year with the Texans, playing in 15 total games in his first two years. He was used as a change of pace back and returner most of the time.

The Texans still have five running backs on their roster after this move.

Hunt said he is dedicating this season, where ever he ends up to the city of Houston.