Houston Texans 2017 Practice Squad

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans signed nine players to their practice squad on Sunday, including guard David Quessenberry.
Joining Quessenberry, the 2013 6th round pick who battled back for three years from cancer to get a shot at playing again, on the practice squad are guard Chad Slade, tight end Evan Baylis, wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chris Thompson, running back Dare Ogunbowale, cornerback Bryce Jones, linebacker Gimel President, and defensive end Daniel Ross.
Quessenberry said after he was cut on Saturday he wanted to stay in Houston, and after clearing waivers.
There are 10 available practice squad positions, nine have been filled.
