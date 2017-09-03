TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Houston Texans 2017 Practice Squad

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans signed nine players to their practice squad on Sunday, including guard David Quessenberry.

Joining Quessenberry, the 2013 6th round pick who battled back for three years from cancer to get a shot at playing again, on the practice squad are guard Chad Slade, tight end Evan Baylis, wide receivers Riley McCarron and Chris Thompson, running back Dare Ogunbowale, cornerback Bryce Jones, linebacker Gimel President, and defensive end Daniel Ross.

Quessenberry said after he was cut on Saturday he wanted to stay in Houston, and after clearing waivers.

There are 10 available practice squad positions, nine have been filled.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen