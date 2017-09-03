TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Beware Fake FEMA Investigators

Filed Under: FEMA, Harvey

City officials are warning the public about reports of people impersonating FEMA investigators in flood-ravaged neighborhoods.

The city’s Joint Information Center said it had received reports of imposters going door to door and attempting to enter damaged homes seemingly in an attempt to commit robberies.

If a legitimate city or FEMA investigator is making rounds, they will present clearly labeled photo identification badges.

If you suspect someone of posing as a City of Houston employee or FEMA inspector, call 911 if it is an emergency. Otherwise, contact the toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 to report impersonators.

From KTRK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen