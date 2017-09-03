Beware Fake FEMA Investigators

City officials are warning the public about reports of people impersonating FEMA investigators in flood-ravaged neighborhoods.
The city’s Joint Information Center said it had received reports of imposters going door to door and attempting to enter damaged homes seemingly in an attempt to commit robberies.
If a legitimate city or FEMA investigator is making rounds, they will present clearly labeled photo identification badges.
If you suspect someone of posing as a City of Houston employee or FEMA inspector, call 911 if it is an emergency. Otherwise, contact the toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 to report impersonators.
From KTRK.