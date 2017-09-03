TEXANS 53-MAN ROSTER | TEXANS ROSTER CUTS | TEXANS CUT DAVID QUESSENBERRY | TEXANS CUT WEEDEN | LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Apply for Emergency Unemployment Benefits

Filed Under: Harvey, unemployment

If you lost your job because of Hurricane Harvey, you can apply for unemployment benefits online.

• You are eligible for disaster unemployment insurance if you meet one of the following criteria as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey:
• You lost your job, which was more than 50% of your total income.
• You live in, work in, or travel through the disaster area.
• Your place of employment was damaged or closed.
• You were scheduled to start work but the job no longer exists or you can no longer reach the new job.
• You suffered injury or incapacitation.
• You became the breadwinner or major support of the household due to the death of the head of household.

Disaster unemployment insurance is only available for a limited period of time that will be determined by FEMA regulators.

