Apply for Emergency Unemployment Benefits

If you lost your job because of Hurricane Harvey, you can apply for unemployment benefits online.

• You are eligible for disaster unemployment insurance if you meet one of the following criteria as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey:

• You lost your job, which was more than 50% of your total income.

• You live in, work in, or travel through the disaster area.

• Your place of employment was damaged or closed.

• You were scheduled to start work but the job no longer exists or you can no longer reach the new job.

• You suffered injury or incapacitation.

• You became the breadwinner or major support of the household due to the death of the head of household.

Disaster unemployment insurance is only available for a limited period of time that will be determined by FEMA regulators.