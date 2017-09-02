Texans Cut Weeden, Make Watson Savage’s Only Backup

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — In maybe the biggest surprise of the Houston Texnas cut down to 53 players, veteran quarterback Brandon Weeden has been released, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Weeden, a former first round pick of the Cleveland Browns, joined the team in 2015, after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in two games for the Texans that season and started one, both wins, including the first road win against the Indianapolis Colts in franchise history. Whatever his struggles in previous stops, Weeden completed 61.9 percent of his passes with three touchdowns, no interceptions and 7.3 yards per attempt.

Weeden’s release is telling about the team’s feeling on its other two quarterbacks, Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson. O’Brien has repeatedly maintained that Savage is the starter, and that Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, has a bright future as a player. Considering Savage’s injury history, and Watson’s inexperience, the decision is something of a gamble, but one that O’Brien and GM Rick Smith seem comfortable making.