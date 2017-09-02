Houston Texans Cut David Quessenberry

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have cut guard David Quessenberry after the sixth round draft pick in 2013 battled all the way back from a fight with cancer. Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2013 and the offensive lineman from San Jose State spent the next four seasons trying to get back on the field.

Quessenberry saw his first game action since 2013 preseason when the Texans played the Carolina Panther to open this season’s preseason.

“That was special,” said Quessenberry after that game. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a long fight. Even to just be back on that field tonight was special. To play, and play pretty well was beautiful.”

Now that Quessenberry has been cut, if he clears waivers he can sign on a team’s practice squad which he told Mark Berman is his plan.

David Quessenberry on being released: "It's tough. It's not what we worked for. The plan right now is to sign to Houston's practice squad." — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 2, 2017

The Texans are cutting their roster down from 90 to 53 players by 3:00 pm CDT on Saturday, September 2nd.