Houston Texans 53-Man Roster

The Houston Texans made their cuts to get their roster from 90 to 53 players before the NFL’s 3:00 PM CDT Deadline Saturday. With those cuts, some notable players like quarterback Brandon Weeden and offensive guard David Quessenberry were let go.

Here is the Texans 53-Man Roster For 9/2/2017 (alphabetical order):

# NAME POS. EXP. COLLEGE
79 Allen, Jeff G 6 Illinois
89 Anderson, Stephen TE 2 California
28 Blue, Alfred RB 4 LSU
74 Clark, Chris T 8 Southern Mississippi
90 Clowney, Jadeveon DE 4 South Carolina
51 Cole, Dylan ILB R Missouri State
95 Covington, Christian DE 3 Rice
41 Cunningham, Zach ILB R Vanderbilt
56 Cushing, Brian ILB 9 Southern California
60 Daniel, T.J. DE R Oregon
70 Davenport, Julién OT R Bucknell
31 Decoud, Treston DB R Oregon State
23 Drummond, Kurtis ** S 3 Michigan State
92 Dunn, Brandon DE 2 Louisville
12 Ellington, Bruce WR 4 South Carolina
34 Ervin, Tyler RB 2 San Jose State
7 Fairbairn, Ka’imi K 2 UCLA
87 Fiedorowicz, C.J. TE 4 Iowa
27 Foreman, D’Onta RB R Texas
15 Fuller V, Will ** WR 2 Notre Dame
61 Fuller, Kyle C R Baylor
68 Giacomini, Breno T 10 Louisville
40 Gilchrist, Marcus S 7 Clemson
84 Griffin, Ryan TE 5 Connecticut
29 Hal, Andre S 4 Vanderbilt
93 Heath, Joel DE 2 Michigan State
10 Hopkins, DeAndre WR 5 Clemson
33 Hunt, Akeem RB 3 Purdue
25 Jackson, Kareem CB 8 Alabama
30 Johnson, Kevin CB 3 Wake Forest
24 Joseph, Johnathan CB 12 South Carolina
94 Kamalu, Ufomba DE 2 Miami
63 Lamm, Kendall T 3 Appalachian State
9 Lechler, Shane P 18 Texas A&M
65 Mancz, Greg C 3 Toledo
66 Martin, Nick C 2 Notre Dame
55 McKinney, Benardrick ILB 3 Mississippi St.
59 Mercilus, Whitney OLB 6 Illinois
13 Miller, Braxton WR 2 Ohio State
26 Miller, Lamar RB 6 Miami (Fla.)
43 Moore, Corey S 2 Georgia
52 Peters, Brian ILB 3 Northwestern
35 Pleasant, Eddie S 5 Oregon
45 Prosch, Jay FB 4 Auburn
98 Reader, D.J. NT 2 Clemson
3 Savage, Tom QB 4 Pittsburgh
57 Scarlett, Brennan OLB 2 Stanford
11 Strong, Jaelen WR 3 Arizona State
71 Su’a-Filo, Xavier G 4 UCLA
6 Todman, Jordan RB 5 Connecticut
32 Virgin, Dee CB R West Alabama
91 Watkins, Carlos DT R Clemson
4 Watson, Deshaun QB R Clemson
99 Watt, J.J. DE 7 Wisconsin
46 Weeks, Jon LS 8 Baylor

* Duane Brown is not technically on the Texans 53 man roster until he returns from his hold out for a new contract.

** Will Fuller and Kurtis Drummond Likely To Start The Season On Injured Reserve Designated To Return List, But Not Yet Offical.

 

