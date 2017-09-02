Houston Texans 53-Man Roster

The Houston Texans made their cuts to get their roster from 90 to 53 players before the NFL’s 3:00 PM CDT Deadline Saturday. With those cuts, some notable players like quarterback Brandon Weeden and offensive guard David Quessenberry were let go.
Here is the Texans 53-Man Roster For 9/2/2017 (alphabetical order):
|#
|NAME
|POS.
|EXP.
|COLLEGE
|79
|Allen, Jeff
|G
|6
|Illinois
|89
|Anderson, Stephen
|TE
|2
|California
|28
|Blue, Alfred
|RB
|4
|LSU
|74
|Clark, Chris
|T
|8
|Southern Mississippi
|90
|Clowney, Jadeveon
|DE
|4
|South Carolina
|51
|Cole, Dylan
|ILB
|R
|Missouri State
|95
|Covington, Christian
|DE
|3
|Rice
|41
|Cunningham, Zach
|ILB
|R
|Vanderbilt
|56
|Cushing, Brian
|ILB
|9
|Southern California
|60
|Daniel, T.J.
|DE
|R
|Oregon
|70
|Davenport, Julién
|OT
|R
|Bucknell
|31
|Decoud, Treston
|DB
|R
|Oregon State
|23
|Drummond, Kurtis **
|S
|3
|Michigan State
|92
|Dunn, Brandon
|DE
|2
|Louisville
|12
|Ellington, Bruce
|WR
|4
|South Carolina
|34
|Ervin, Tyler
|RB
|2
|San Jose State
|7
|Fairbairn, Ka’imi
|K
|2
|UCLA
|87
|Fiedorowicz, C.J.
|TE
|4
|Iowa
|27
|Foreman, D’Onta
|RB
|R
|Texas
|15
|Fuller V, Will **
|WR
|2
|Notre Dame
|61
|Fuller, Kyle
|C
|R
|Baylor
|68
|Giacomini, Breno
|T
|10
|Louisville
|40
|Gilchrist, Marcus
|S
|7
|Clemson
|84
|Griffin, Ryan
|TE
|5
|Connecticut
|29
|Hal, Andre
|S
|4
|Vanderbilt
|93
|Heath, Joel
|DE
|2
|Michigan State
|10
|Hopkins, DeAndre
|WR
|5
|Clemson
|33
|Hunt, Akeem
|RB
|3
|Purdue
|25
|Jackson, Kareem
|CB
|8
|Alabama
|30
|Johnson, Kevin
|CB
|3
|Wake Forest
|24
|Joseph, Johnathan
|CB
|12
|South Carolina
|94
|Kamalu, Ufomba
|DE
|2
|Miami
|63
|Lamm, Kendall
|T
|3
|Appalachian State
|9
|Lechler, Shane
|P
|18
|Texas A&M
|65
|Mancz, Greg
|C
|3
|Toledo
|66
|Martin, Nick
|C
|2
|Notre Dame
|55
|McKinney, Benardrick
|ILB
|3
|Mississippi St.
|59
|Mercilus, Whitney
|OLB
|6
|Illinois
|13
|Miller, Braxton
|WR
|2
|Ohio State
|26
|Miller, Lamar
|RB
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|43
|Moore, Corey
|S
|2
|Georgia
|52
|Peters, Brian
|ILB
|3
|Northwestern
|35
|Pleasant, Eddie
|S
|5
|Oregon
|45
|Prosch, Jay
|FB
|4
|Auburn
|98
|Reader, D.J.
|NT
|2
|Clemson
|3
|Savage, Tom
|QB
|4
|Pittsburgh
|57
|Scarlett, Brennan
|OLB
|2
|Stanford
|11
|Strong, Jaelen
|WR
|3
|Arizona State
|71
|Su’a-Filo, Xavier
|G
|4
|UCLA
|6
|Todman, Jordan
|RB
|5
|Connecticut
|32
|Virgin, Dee
|CB
|R
|West Alabama
|91
|Watkins, Carlos
|DT
|R
|Clemson
|4
|Watson, Deshaun
|QB
|R
|Clemson
|99
|Watt, J.J.
|DE
|7
|Wisconsin
|46
|Weeks, Jon
|LS
|8
|Baylor
* Duane Brown is not technically on the Texans 53 man roster until he returns from his hold out for a new contract.
** Will Fuller and Kurtis Drummond Likely To Start The Season On Injured Reserve Designated To Return List, But Not Yet Offical.