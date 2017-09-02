Galveston Ready For Labor Day Weekend

The city of Galveston is open for business.

Just a week after staring down residual high tides, rain and wind from Hurricane Harvey landmarks in and around the island were preparing to welcome visitors.

Attractions like the tall ship Elissa, Bishop’s Palace, the Pier 21 Theater and the Texas Seaport Museum are all free through Monday, Sept. 4.

Major attractions like Moody Gardens, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and The Grand 1894 Opera House are all open for business but regular admission prices still apply.

Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Galveston Park Board and Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the storm caused temporary flooding at the parks with limited damage. Flood waters in Galveston’s historic downtown district are gone and 80% of businesses in the district are open, according to Galveston’s Downtown Partnership.

“Galveston’s tourism industry was blessed to have fared relatively well through the storm,” de Schaun said. “Our goal at this point is to simply update our partners on the status of our beaches and tourism assets. We understand that so many communities in this region are suffering greatly and, as an industry and organization, our focus is on providing support to those that were heavily impacted.”

The Galveston Railroad Museum experienced flood damage and is closed until further notice.