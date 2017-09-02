Ford Motor Company Providing Help

Ford Motor Company and its dealers, taking action to aid Hurricane Harvey victims, are committing millions of dollars in relief funds and offering special assistance to those who need to replace lost or destroyed vehicles.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Texas is like family for Ford,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “Our teams are working day and night to help our customers, dealers and communities get back on their feet.”

Ford has launched multiple initiatives to assist in the relief efforts, including committing more than $3.5 million in relief funds.

Ford Motor Company Fund is contributing $500,000 to disaster relief efforts in Texas. This includes contributions to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Team Rubicon, Toolbank and the purchase of four Chariot Transit Vans that will also support the relief effort

Texas-area Ford dealers already have donated $200,000 to disaster relief organizations via the Cowboys-Texans telethon and have committed to raising more than $1 million to go toward helping dealership employees and local charities. Ford will match this effort up to a total of $1.5 million in relief to designated community relief charities

Ford is announcing a special customer assistance bundle, “Texas Is Family,” to assist customers with a loss claim to meet their immediate vehicle needs:

• “Texas Is Family” customer assistance bundle

• The same no-haggle, below-invoice price as Ford employees and their families receive

• No payments until next year

• Low Ford Credit APR or lease rates

• Simple online application process

• Existing customers affected by Hurricane Harvey can apply to have their payments deferred for up to two months by contacting Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive

Financial Services online, at FordCredit.com or LincolnAFS.com, by or phone at 800.723.4016

or by using the FordPass smartphone app

• First responders in hurricane-affected areas are eligible to receive a special $1,000 discount (in addition to all available incentives) toward the purchase of any

Ford or Lincoln vehicle

Ford has 114 dealerships in the Houston region. Currently, 101 remain open, 13 are closed and 10 (some open and some closed) have incurred extensive damage. While assessments are still under way, Ford expects dealer vehicle losses to be in the low thousands and isolated to a few dealers.

“The outpouring of support from dealers and employees who want to help is truly remarkable,” said Raj Nair, executive vice president and president of North America. “Thousands of people have suffered tremendous loss as a result of Harvey. For these people, Ford is committed to taking action to make the process of getting their lives back on track a little easier.”