An Emergency Support Line for Hurricane Victims

An Emergency Support Line for Hurricane Victims has been established by Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies and Jewish Family Service Houston.

As the rain subsides, the people of Houston and east Texas are coming face to face with the realities of the disaster and the challenges they face to rebuild their lives. In response, the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies (NJHSA) and Jewish Family Service Houston (JFS) has launched an Emergency Support Line.

All members of the public will be able to call this number for a free consultation: 832-930-0196.

The Support Line will provide telephone-based counseling sessions on a scheduled appointment basis. Clinicians from across the Network’s membership will offer focused assistance in managing the impact of the trauma and finding personal and family resilience to move forward.

“As Jewish tradition teaches, a community is too heavy to carry alone. The Network is strengthened and sustained by the full participation and support of its members,” said Reuben Rotman, CEO, Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies. “We are proud to collaborate with Houston’s JFS and that NJHSA membership from across the US have joined forces in this time of crisis.”

