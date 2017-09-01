The Best of The Triple Threat 09-01-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted react for two segments to the trade that sent Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.
Sean, Rich, and Ted react for two segments to the new contracts given out by the Houston Texans to DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Hal, C.J. Fiedorowicz, and Jay Prosch.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk fantasy football draft advice with fantasy football expert Lisa Ann. Includes questions on Marcus Mariota, young running backs who could be starters at the end of the year, Keenan Allen, and the receiver situation in Washington.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Houston native and MLB Network host Robert Flores about the Justin Verlander to the Astros trade, the new contract for DeAndre Hopkins, and how his family and friends held up during Hurricane Harvey.