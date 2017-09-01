The Best Of Mad Radio 9-1

DeAndre Hopkins finally got the contract he has wanted for a while, but what does that do to what Texans fans should expect from him on the actual field of play? Does more money increase the expectations?

Mike Meltser looks at the decisions the Texans have to make over the weekend and what he thinks the roster will look like once the final cuts are made, but does Seth Payne agree?

Mad Radio reacts to the four extensions the Texans handed out Thursday and which one they liked along which one surprised them.

The initial reports last night were that Justin Verlander did not want to come to Houston, that changed, but what would we be saying if he had rjected a traded to the Astros?

Mad Radio reacts to the Astros acquiring Justin Verlander at the last minute last night and if this is the move vaults the team into the World Series driver’s seat.

9-1 Mad Takes: Alleged NFL Corruption, Bathroom Breaks And Belichick’s Message To Houston

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the impact of Harvey on him, his family and the community. Plus, Wade weighs in on the latest Texans extensions and the latest on Duane Brown.

Landry Locker gives the stuff he likes including an intriguing drink recipe and the ugly part of college football.