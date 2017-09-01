Texting-While-Driving Ban Goes Into Effect Across Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – It’s now illegal to text on a mobile phone while driving a vehicle in the state of Texas, as the law goes into effect today.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ban into law in June, ending a decade-long effort by safety advocates to reduce potentially deadly driver distractions on the road.
Texas will join at least 47 other states that have similar laws.
If cited, texting will be punishable by a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders and $200 for repeat offenses.
The ban covers texting only, not other Internet use such as map applications.