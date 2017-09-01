Spring Branch ISD Schools To Remain Closed Through September 8

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Spring Branch ISD reversed a decision made Thursday evening to re-open their schools on Tuesday September 5th. The school district announced on Friday that all of SBISD schools and facilities will remain CLOSED through September 8th.

According to the release, many members of their district community is still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding in the area.

“Based on information and feedback we received overnight and this morning from families and staff who remain displaced and unsure of their next steps, and continually changing conditions, we have determined that it is best for all SBISD schools and facilities to remain closed all next week,” SBISD Superintendent Scott R. Muri said in a release.

The district said they will have a decision on a re-opening date sometime next week.