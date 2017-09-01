LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Spring Branch ISD Schools To Remain Closed Through September 8

By Alex Del Barrio
Filed Under: flooding, Houston Strong, Hurricane Harvey, Spring Branch ISD

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Spring Branch ISD reversed a decision made Thursday evening to re-open their schools on Tuesday September 5th. The school district announced on Friday that all of SBISD schools and facilities will remain CLOSED through September 8th.

According to the release, many members of their district community is still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding in the area.

“Based on information and feedback we received overnight and this morning from families and staff who remain displaced and unsure of their next steps, and continually changing conditions, we have determined that it is best for all SBISD schools and facilities to remain closed all next week,” SBISD Superintendent Scott R. Muri said in a release. 
The district said they will have a decision on a re-opening date sometime next week.
The district indicated that they will provide additional updated on their website and social media outlets. Their district website is https://cms.springbranchisd.com/district 

 

 

More from Alex Del Barrio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen