Spring Branch ISD Classes To Return Wednesday September 6

Classes beginning next week in Spring Branch ISD on Wednesday.

· Spring Branch ISD schools and facilities have been assessed and are in good condition.

· District staff will return to work on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and SBISD students will return to classes on Wed., Sept. 6

· Spring Branch Education Foundation has set a new $250,000 PledgeCents fundraising goal to assist students and families displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

· The district mourns the tragic death of a Westchester Academy for International Studies graduate, the son of a substitute, due to a storm-related accident.

Our counselors, social workers, care coaches and partners at Communities in Schools and Community Youth Services and our school leaders are working to ensure plans are in place to support children, families and staff when we reopen our schools. Our community members, neighbors, partners, mentors, faith communities and social services agencies continue to respond in the only way our community knows how to respond – with the kindness, generosity and the open arms that make Spring Branch ISD the very special place it is.

Our facilities teams have been working around the clock to assess the readiness of our schools to reopen. Thanks to advanced preparation and the pathways of the floodwaters to this point, our school buildings are in good condition and are safe to receive our children and staff.

We would like to announce our schools will reopen for children on Wednesday, September 6. Staff will return on Tuesday, September 5. Reopening as soon as possible has been a priority for us so that we can meet the needs of our students and families and help our students return to a sense of normalcy.

Many of you have asked how you can help, and for that we are exceedingly grateful. For now, please work through City of Houston and Harris County volunteer opportunities as well as your local faith communities, volunteer organizations, neighborhood civic associations and area non-profits to lend a hand. We certainly will need your volunteering spirit to help us next week once schools reopen.

Your children are our children – their safety and well-being is our top priority as we face together this very challenging and unprecedented situation to befall our community and our region. Our community’s Collaborative Spirit and Collective Greatness, no doubt, ensure we will come together as neighbors and friends, help each other and keep our children and families at the forefront of our efforts to restore our community as swiftly as we can.

Over the last few days, we have witnessed both the horrific and the heroic as our community continues to be severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the hundreds of members of the SBISD Family who have suffered trauma and losses– of their homes, their possessions, their financial stability, and so much more. Sadly, we have lost one of our own. Andrew Pasek, 26, a graduate of Westchester Academy for International Studies, passed away on Tuesday as he was helping check on a family member’s home and was electrocuted by a live wire in knee-deep water. Our deepest sympathies and our prayers go out to his entire family, and his mother, Jodell, an SBISD substitute teacher.