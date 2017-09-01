Report: Browns Release Brock Osweiler

CLEVELAND (CBS HOUSTON) – The Cleveland Browns are moving on from quarterback Brock Osweiler as multiple media outlets are reporting Friday afternoon that the former Texans and Broncos quarterback has been released.

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com was the first to report the transaction.

The Browns have released Brock Osweiler. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 1, 2017

Osweiler was acquired in the off-season by the Browns in an unconventional salary dump-style trade with the Texans. In the deal the Browns took on Osweiler and his $16 million salary obligation for 2017, but the enticing part of the deal for Cleveland Houston’s 2018 second round pick. The Texans took back a fourth round selection for the transaction to actually count as a trade and be approved by the NFL.

Osweiler started the first two games of the preseason for the Browns but did not play in the second two as rookie DeShone Kizer was elevated to the team’s starting position.

Osweiler was believed to be the jewel among quarterbacks in the off-season before the 2016 season. The Texans lured Osweiler away from the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos to be their starter with $37 million in guaranteed money. However, after struggling with the Texans and getting benched in Week 15 against the Jaguars, the Texans were forced to move on from the 6’7″ signal caller despite him returning to start a playoff victory over the Raiders in the Wild Card round.

The Browns are still on the hook for $16 million dollars this season. The only relief they could get would be if another team signed Osweiler and offset the minimum salary.

