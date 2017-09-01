Petsmart Looking For Foster Homes for Rescue Animals & Volunteers for Adoptions

EMERGENCY foster homes needed right away for rescue puppies, dogs, kittens & cats. Shelters are full and need foster families.

Dependable volunteers to help with adoption events on Saturdays and Sundays at our Katy, Pearland and Sugar Land PetSmarts. Also needed are, foster homes to save more animals at the shelters. To foster, you need to be able to care for the animal and bring him/her to some of the adoption events on the weekends. A foster home means the difference of life or death for many animals at the overcrowded shelters. You can save a life by providing a foster home.

Volunteer opportunities are open for transporting animals to and from adoptions, helping at the stores with adoption applications and talking to potential adopters, walking and showing the dogs and cats and giving them attention, helping set up for adoptions and packing up for transport back to their foster homes.

PETSMART – Katy I-10/Fry – 19945 Katy Frwy, Houston, TX 77094

PETSMART – Shoppes at Parkwest – 24600 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77493

PETSMART – Pearland – 3119 Silverlake Village Dr., Pearland, TX 77584

PETSMART – Sugar Land – 16758 SW Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

You can volunteer for both days or one day, the whole time or 2 or more hours. If you can’t stay the entire

time, just let us know when you can come. We ask volunteers to come at the beginning of the shift to help with setting up or come later and stay until the end of the shift to help with closing or you can volunteer for the whole time. Even a few hours can make a difference