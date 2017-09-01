New Evacuations Announced For Brazos River Area

KHOU is reporting the city of Richwood has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents north of Cedar and Halbert and for all of Audobon Woods amid flooding concerns of the Brazos River.

The river has started spilling into low-lying areas. It’s expected to crest at 55.7 feet sometime Saturday. The river is typically around 10 feet.

The Bastrop Bayou rose quickly overnight, leading to the voluntary evacuation. The city of Richwood is strongly recommending that residents consider evacuating.

Road closures are popping up across the area. According to police, the following roads are shut down due to high water:

FM 2004 west of 288 B

FM 2004 at the Brazos River Bridge

River Road near FM 2004

Police also say the owner of the Happy Camp RV park on 288 B between Richwood and Angleton is evacuating the park. All residents must be out by 10:30 a.m. Friday.

County commissioners are handing out sandbags and are urging residents to keep an eye on water levels. Crews have been working overnight to help with rescues and voluntary evacuations.

Shelters have been established at:

Brazosport Vineyard: 120 Silverbell, Lake Jackson

Willow Baptist: 200 Willow, Lake Jackson

St. Anthony’s: 1523 Main St., Danbury

Brazosport College has made its rear parking lots available to those wanting to move their vehicles.