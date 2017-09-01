Luhnow: “It Was Now Or Never”

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow answered questions about the last second acquisition of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

“Nothing forces a deal like a deadline as we all know and last night, midnight eastern, was the last moment we could add someone to our organization and have them be available for the postseason. So it was now or never,” Luhnow said. “We’ve had ongoing conversations with Detroit that stretched all the way back into July.”

While giving up prospects is never easy, he was very focused on make the team better for October.

“If we were going to make acquisitions they needed to be acquisitions that we felt would impact us in the postseason, and that was our primary focus,” Jeff said. “We needed to have a pitcher that was either in the bullpen, or the rotation, that was a clear upgrade and certainly be a no-brainer on a playoff roster.”

The Astros have a .500 record since the All-Star break, but it was apparently not a factor in the urgent final hours of the waiver trade deadline.

“We haven’t played up to our potential in August for a lot of different reasons, but that did not impact our desire to go out there and add players that can help us in the postseason,” Luhnow said.

Verlander is set to make his first start as an Astros on Tuesday in Seattle.