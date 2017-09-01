LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Houston Texans 53-Man Roster Cut Tracker

Filed Under: 53 man roster, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans like all NFL teams will be spending their time working to move their roster from 90 players to their regulated 53-man-roster by 3:00 pm on Sept. 2nd. We will track as many of the 37 cuts coming in as we can. All cuts are just rumors reported on from reliable sources and will not be final until the team releases the full roster moves Saturday, September 2nd.

UPDATED: 10:33 am, Sept. 2 –

Brandon Weeden (QB)

KJ Dillon (S)

Evan Baylis (TE)

RaShaun Allen (TE)

Sio Moore (ILB)

Gimel President (OLB)

Mike Catapano (OLB)

Malik Smith (S)

Marcus Leak (WR)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen