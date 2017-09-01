Houston Astros Trade For Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros pulled off late Thursday night what they weren’t able to at the July 31st trade deadline; a major move for a big name player.

In exchange for minor league prospects Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron (son of former outfielder Mike Cameron), and Jake Rogers, the Astros added a big name to their rotation in the form of Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander.

While the prospects given up to make the deal happen were significant, the Astros will hold on to four of their top five prospects according to Baseball America’s mid-season report, including top prospect Kyle Tucker.

Tigers get Astros No. 3, No. 9 and No. 11 prospects according to MLB Pipeline pic.twitter.com/JjdhRN3pGU — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) September 1, 2017

The top prospect included in the deal—Franklin Perez—has a combined 3.02 ERA with 78 strikeouts over 86.1 innings pitched this season while spending time with both the Class A Advanced Buies Creek Astros, and AA Corpus Christi Hooks.

As part of the deal, the Tigers will also be paying part of Verlander’s contract, and more could be added on to what the Astros received in the deal at a later time.

The #Tigers are paying the #Astros $8 million a year to offset Justin Verlander's contract — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 1, 2017

Astros announce the Verlander deal. Also, Astros get a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Tigers — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 1, 2017

The team has received criticism over the last month for not being more aggressive in trying to acquire help for the playoffs, but the message from owner Jim Crane is they’re willing to spend for a championship.

Astros owner Jim Crane on Verlander: "I think it’s great for the team, I think the players will be excited and fans will be excited.” — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 1, 2017

#Astros owner Jim Crane on landing Justin Verlander: "We think he can add a dimension in the playoffs for us.He's been pitching really well" — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 1, 2017

The deal was completed after conflicting reports of the trade being close to done or dead on Twitter, and it seems some of that confusion could have come from indecision on the part of Verlander on whether or not to waive his no-trade clause.

Jim Crane on Verlander: "He was a little reluctant and eventually made the right decision." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 1, 2017

So, now that Verlander is here, how long will he be with the Astros? Not only will Verlander be here to help the Astros down the stretch and into the playoffs, but the veteran righty is also signed for a few more years.

Verlander is signed through 2019 with a vesting option for '20. So he'll be here a while. — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) September 1, 2017

Verlander is 34-years-old, but has pitched well since the end of May.

Justin Verlander since May 30: 3.24 ERA, 118 strikeouts in 111 innings. A big addition for the Astros for next 2 years, and rest of '17. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 1, 2017

Besides pitching well recently, Verlander will also add playoff experience to the roster.

Verlander has a career 3.39 ERA in the post season over 98 1/3 innings; Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Collin McHugh, Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock, and Charlie Morton have thrown 37 combined playoff innings over their careers.

Justin Verlander has pitched in five postseasons. Eleven total series, including the World Series in 2006 and 2012. — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) September 1, 2017

Verlander has spent his entire career with the Tigers, but has pitched well at Minute Maid Park over a small sample size.

Justin Verlander has started six games in his career at MMP. Small sampling, but here are the stats — 3.65 ERA (15ER/37IP), 14 BB, 42 Ks. — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) September 1, 2017

So when will Verlander make his first start for the Astros?

Verlander last pitched Wednesday, so he could start on Labor Day in Seattle. Randy Johnson's 1st start for HOU also on road (Pitt). — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 1, 2017

Only time will tell how this story ultimately ends, but on a very small scale, this city needed good sports news like this.