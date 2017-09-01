HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza On Donations and the Start of the School Year

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Richard Carranza, HISD Superintendent, spoke earlier on KPRC about the location of the donation location for the students of the school district.



Delmar Fieldhouse is located at 2020 Mangum Road. Donations accepted Friday and Saturday 8am until 5pm. For a list of items click here.

After Friday and Saturday, people can continue to drop off donations at three locations during the days and hours noted below:

Delmar Fieldhouse, 2020 Mangum Rd., Houston, TX 77092. (People wanting to drop off donations should enter the complex on Mangum. Signs will be posted. )

Donations will be accepted Sept. 5-8 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donations will be accepted starting Sept. 11 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butler Stadium, 13755 Main St., Houston, TX 77035

Donations will be accepted Sept. 5-8 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Dr, Houston, TX 77087

Donations will be accepted Sept. 5-8 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

He also announced the dress code for the new school year will start out much more relaxed.



He reassures parents that even from the shelters, HISD will do everything they can to get their children to the right schools this year.



The schools will be cleaned and disinfected before classes begin on September 11. Plus all meals this year are free.

