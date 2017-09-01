HCHSA Creates Foundation To Raise Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief

For those who would like to help with the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority has set up a foundation.

“We can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of notes and support we’ve received during the last few days. We have never felt so connected to the world or seen so much kindness as we have experienced during this very challenging time for our region. It has truly been touching. The Harris County – Houston Sports Authority staff and offices are unharmed. Some of us have lost material items, but those can be replaced. The good news is that we are all alive and well. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers!”

– Janis Burke, HCHSA CEO