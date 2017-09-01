LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

Harvey by the Numbers

Filed Under: flooding, Harvey, recovery

For those Texans trying to get their arms around the level of absolute destruction from Hurricane Harvey, and just how hard Houston got it. This from the Houston Chronicle

6,044: Number of single-family homes destroyed in Texas
770: Homes destroyed in Harris County
82,422: Homes damaged in Texas
41,159: Homes damaged in Harris County
$179.68 million: Damage to public property in 84 local jurisdictions
$38.2 million: Damage to public property in Harris County
14,000: Number of Texas National Guard troops deployed
24,000: Number to be deployed by late next week
34,575: Approximate number of evacuees in shelters statewide
27,417: Approximate number in shelters in Greater Houston area
30,000: Number of additional shelter beds now available
2,000: Number of transitional housing beds available Wednesday

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen