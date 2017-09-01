Harvey by the Numbers

For those Texans trying to get their arms around the level of absolute destruction from Hurricane Harvey, and just how hard Houston got it. This from the Houston Chronicle
6,044: Number of single-family homes destroyed in Texas
770: Homes destroyed in Harris County
82,422: Homes damaged in Texas
41,159: Homes damaged in Harris County
$179.68 million: Damage to public property in 84 local jurisdictions
$38.2 million: Damage to public property in Harris County
14,000: Number of Texas National Guard troops deployed
24,000: Number to be deployed by late next week
34,575: Approximate number of evacuees in shelters statewide
27,417: Approximate number in shelters in Greater Houston area
30,000: Number of additional shelter beds now available
2,000: Number of transitional housing beds available Wednesday