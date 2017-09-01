Finding Missing People After Harvey

Many people are still looking for loved ones missing since the water rose. In the chaos of evacuations and rescues, many people have been separated and are now beginning the process of trying to reconnect. We hear you and want to help.

Facebook has a People Finder to help track them down.

It could be as simple as a dead cell battery but finding loved ones is vital after the storm.

There is no comprehensive list of people who have checked into shelters around the area. But you can find the locations of shelters on the FEMA app or by texting SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362). If you are safe you can list yourself as safe at this website. Or if you are looking for someone you can possibly find them here if they have checked in on the Red Cross website.