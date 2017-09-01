Astros Acquire Verlander In Last Minute Trade With Tigers

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – In a bizarre final hour of the waiver trade deadline, the Houston Astros went from a game ending strikeout to a walk-off homerun. In the final minute of the deadline, the Astros acquired former American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers

Verlander now gives the Astros the ace pitcher GM Jeff Luhnow been looking for since the before the start of the 2017 season.

The Astros and Tigers announced the details of the deal shortly after it was reported.

The Astros sent prospects RHP Franklin Perez, OF Daz Cameron and C Jake Rogers to the Tigers in exchange for Verlander. The Tigers also sent the Astros a player to be named later or cash considerations as well.

With roughly 45 minutes left until the deadline multiple reports indicated that the Astros had agreed to or were close to an agreement on the players the Tigers would ultimately get in return until Chris McCosky reported that Verlander had vetoed the trade by not waving his no-trade clause.

I have been told that Verlander deal is off. Apparently he didn't waive no trade clause. Again, Verlander deal has been nixed — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 1, 2017

As the deadline got closer, several media outlets were reporting that the deal had been vetoed but that the Tigers were still trying to work on a deal to send Verlander elsewhere, perhaps to the Cubs who he reportedly prefered.

The #Tigers still busily working the phones, and it's not entirely clear now what transpired with #Astros and Verlander — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 1, 2017

With the deal seemingly dead, the Tigers, still desperate to trade the veteran ace and move into a full rebuild, were hoping to still convince Verlander to accept a trade to the team with the best record in the American League.

It wasn’t until 16 minutes after the deadline that it was reported by Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reported that the deal was final

The Tigers have traded Justin Verlander to the Astros, I'm told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) September 1, 2017

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman indicated that the deal was completed with one minute left until the 11pm central deadline.

With Verlander the Astros have a legitimate and healthy second ace starting pitcher alongside lefthander Dallas Keuchel. The 34 year old six-time all-star has a 10-8 record and a 3.82 ERA (73ER/172IP) in 28 starts for the Tigers this season. Since the MLB all-star break Verlander is 5-2 with 2.41 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

Verlander’s last start was on Wednesday night against Colorado.

