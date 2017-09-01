Blood Drives Planned Friday Sept 1

There are more than a dozen blood drives around the area on Friday, Sept. 1, to help local blood banks facing a shortage after Hurricane Harvey:

• Best Buy Atascocita, 19125 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Humble, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Big Horn BBQ, 2300 Smith Ranch Rd., Pearland, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• First Colony Mall, Sugar Land, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Mall of the Mainland, Texas City, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Memorial City Mall, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Outlets at Conroe, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Fairfield Baptist Church, 27240 Hwy 290, Cypress, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, 921 Gessner, Houston, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saint Faustina Catholic Church Knights of Columbus & The Women of Mercy, 28102 FM 1093, Fulshear, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Spring First Assembly of God, 1851 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Texas Children’s Hospital, 6621 Fannin Street, Houston, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Hilton Post Oak, 2001 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest, The Woodlands, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• In Memory of Dylan Hailey McClelland, 2500 S. Texas, College Station, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia, San Augustine, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5800 Caroline, Houston, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Gleannloch Farms Community, 9420 Gleannloch Forest Dr., Spring, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Gaddy’s Medical Equipment and Supplies, 300 Hurst St., Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is also looking for volunteer organizations to host blood drives. Visit the organization’s website for more details.