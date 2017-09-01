Astros Harvey Relief Efforts Continue

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Astros finally return home to Minute Maid Park on Saturday with a doubleheader against the New York Mets. After having to move a series with the Texas Rangers earlier in the week, they are able to play at home for the first time since August 24th. With the endorsement and encouragement from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the team to resume their home schedule, Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane also felt the same way.

“It will be great to get our team back home to their families and in front of our fans. We believe this will be good for the city as we continue to do our part to assist in the Hurricane Relief efforts,” Crane said.

The Astros announced that the club is donating 5,000 tickets to each of the three games this weekend to the Mayor’s Office. Additionally, the players wives and families will be collecting food at the gates for the Food Bank in direct support to the Harvey relief efforts. Non-perishable food items are encouraged.

Also, 10,000 Carlos Correa promotional jerseys that were supposed to be given out to fans going to the game Saturday will instead be donated. Their destination is to the families at the George R. Brown shelter. Friday’s promotional shirts that were originally for the Strozone will also go to the convention center turned shelter.

Earlier this week the Astros had made other significant contributions to the recovery of the Houston. Owner Jim Crane and the Astros Foundation pledged $4 million to the relief efforts. Further, the proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle will be donated to the American Red Cross for the remainder of the season, specifically targeting hurricane victims.