Texas Workforce Commission Taking Applications For Harvey Related Unemployment Assistance

AUSTIN (CBS HOUSTON) – The Texas Workforce Commission announced on Thursday that they are accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in 11 additional counties as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey may now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance ( DUA) with the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ).

The new counties added to the list Individuals who live in, work in, or travel through the following counties may also apply for DUA : Colorado, Fayette, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Sabine, San Jacinto and Waller Counties. TWC said that applications for these eleven counties must be submitted by September 29, 2017.

The following counties are also included in the disaster declaration: Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Jackson, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Wharton Counties.

Individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these 18 counties affected must apply for benefits by September 27, 2017. Applications can be taken online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling a TWC Tele-Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 800-939-6631.

TWC ’s website contains additional information about Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

DUA , which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household