Report: Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz Signs Contract Extension

Mark Berman of Fox 26 said today on Twitter that the Houston Texans are closing in on a deal to extend the contract of tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz.

The Texans selected Fiedorowicz with their 3rd round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Fiedorowicz started slowly over his first two NFL seasons with a combined 21 receptions, for 195 yards, and two touchdowns over 2014 and 2015, but far surpassed those numbers in 2016.

Starting with their Week 4 game against Tennessee, Fiedorowicz found his rhythm and ended the season with career best numbers of 54 receptions, 559 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Details of the contract from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

The contract includes $10 million guaranteed. Fiedorowicz was entering the final year of a four-year, $4.172 million rookie contract. He was due a $1.797 million base salary this year after triggering an escalator clause in his current deal. Fiedorowicz is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Texans rewarded tight end Ryan Griffin with a three-year, $9 million contract in March that includes $3.225 million guaranteed.

Fiedorowicz is listed as the team’s starting tight end on the Houston Texans website and his play will be important in the development of two young quarterbacks, as the sort of “safety blanket” receiving option.