Report: Texans Safety Andre Hal Signs Extension

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has signed a new three-year $15 million contract with the Houston Texans according to multiple media reports.

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reported that $7 million of the new contract is guaranteed. The new contract is through the 2020 NFL season.

Hal will be entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2017. Hal was a seventh round selection by the Texans (216th overall) in the 2014 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt.

He has started 22 games at safety over the last two season after being a reserve in the secondary playing 14 games in his rookie season in 2014.

Hal recorded 48 tackles in 15 games last season with seven passes defended and two interceptions last season. He led the team in interceptions in 2015 with four in 11 starts at free safety.

