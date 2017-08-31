LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP | MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| REGISTER WITH FEMASCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER 

REPORT: DeAndre Hopkins Inks Five Year Extension With Texans

By Alex Del Barrio
HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with their star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a new five-year extension according to report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter indicated that the guaranteed money will be the largest for any wide receiver in the NFL. The total compensation is $81 million with $49 million in guaranteed money.

The extremely versatile Hopkins, who has never missed a game in his four year career has 4,487 career yards and 23 touchdowns combined in his four season with the Texans. Hopkins joined the club as the 27th overall selection in the 2013 draft and quickly assumed the throne of the Texans’ lead wide-out that had been held by longtime star Andre Johnson.

Hopkins was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 after amassing 111 receptions for 1521 yards and 11 touchdowns, despite having four different quarterbacks throw him the football.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm  Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio

