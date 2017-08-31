McNair Family Donates Additional $1 Million For Harvey Relief; United Way Fund Up to $16 Million

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The United Way of Greater Houston announced Thursday that the McNair Family, on behalf of the Texans organization, donated an additional $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund and have raised their relief fund total to $16 million.

The United Ways says they have received additional large contributions from ConocoPhillips ($2.5 million), Macy’s ($1 million), TechnipFMC ($1 million) and Amegy Bank ($500,000) over the last several days.

“We have received donations of all sizes from companies and individuals from around the country and we thank you on behalf of our community —every gift counts,” said Babin. “Our first priority is safety, shelter and basic needs for those who need that support. As the community stabilizes, United Way will focus on long-term recovery efforts and we know those needs will be great.”

The United Way also said the received major gifts of $1 million from Anadarko, Kinder Foundation, NFL Foundation and Lennar Foundation and a $500,000 gift was donated by ExxonMobil.

“We have received donations of all sizes from companies and individuals from around the country and we thank you on behalf of our community —every gift counts,” United Way of Greater Houston CEO Anna Babin said. “Our first priority is safety, shelter and basic needs for those who need that support. As the community stabilizes, United Way will focus on long-term recovery efforts and we know those needs will be great.”

United Way of Greater Houston established the fund to respond to the widespread devastation caused by storm-related flooding. One hundred percent of monies raised by United Way’s Relief Fund will be used to help individuals and families with both immediate, basic needs and long-term recovery services such as case management, essentials for daily life and work, and minor home repair.