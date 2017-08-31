Houston Texans Re-Sign Fullback Jay Prosch

According to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26, another player re-signed by the Houston Texans during a busy day of contract negotiations was fullback Jay Prosch.

#Texans FB Jay Prosch gets a 3-year extension worth $5.75 million, including $2.7 million guaranteed. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 31, 2017

Prosch was drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

As pointed out by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the 2014 Texans draft class has turned out to be successful by at least the measure of players re-signed, as Prosch was one of several players from that group to get a new deal today.

Before this cut, Texans have 8 of 10 draft choices from 2014. Three — TE CJ Fiedorowicz, FB Jay Prosch and S Andre Hal — extended today. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 31, 2017

Some observers speculated during training camp and the pre-season that Prosch might get cut to add on a roster spot for the Texans very talented group of running backs, but it’s clear Bill O’Brien values the position and the contribution Prosch provides to the running game and special teams.

Though Prosch isn’t on the field every play, NFL analyst Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated & TheMMQB was impressed by the job Prosch did as a lead blocker last season.

#Texans Notes: FB Jay Prosch a critical player. Terrific on lead-blocks out of I-formation, particularly on zone runs. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 30, 2017

Outside of his responsibilities as a blocker, Prosch has 10 career rushing attempts for a total of 42 yards, and has caught two career passes for a total of 30 yards.

He’s currently listed as the Texans starter at fullback according to the team’s website.