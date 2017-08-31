Houston ISD Delays First Day of Classes Until 9/11

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Independent school district announced on Thursday that the first day of classes for students has been delayed until September 11th as the district gets organized after the events related to Hurricane Harvey

The district said on their official Twitter account “First day of school for #HISD students will be 9/11/17, weather & facility conditions permitting #Harvey”

The district will also be relaxing its uniform policy until January 2018.

“We are eager to get our students back into the classroom and learning, but we need to be sure that our campuses are safe and that Houston’s infrastructure and roads are ready to handle transporting our students safely to school in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. We are currently assessing any damages to our schools,” HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said in a statement on the district’s Facebook page.

In addition, the district announced that the administrative offices for HISD will reopen next Tuesday September 5. The principals and and administrative staffs will return to work on that day. Teacher and other staff will return to work on Friday September 8th before classes begin the following Monday.

The district encourages parents to consult the Inclement Weather Hotline at 713-556-9595. There is also an HISD text message alert system for parents and community members to receive updates on school weather conditions by texting YES to 68453.