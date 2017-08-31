Houston Dynamo, Dash and MLS Join For $1 Million Contribution For Harvey Relief

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash announced Thursday that their combined organization along with Major League Soccer (MLS), MLS WORKS and MLS Clubs will donate at least $1 million to the American Red Cross for the relief efforts related to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

“On behalf of our ownership group and organization, we are proud to play a role in helping our community to recover from this devastating storm,” Dynamo and Dash majority owner Gabriel Brener said in a statement released by the Dynamo. “Our organization strongly believes in its responsibility to be a community leader in times of need. We are here to support people throughout the relief and recovery effort by initiating a number of efforts.”

MLS will also be utilizing their communtiy outreach initiative MLS WORKS to work with the all of the MLS clubs to coordinate a league wide initiative to spread the word on making donations to the Red Cross.

“Hurricane Harvey has had a devastating effect on the city of Houston and has significantly impacted the lives of millions of people throughout the region,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We thank Gabriel Brener, his partners and the entire MLS family for coming together to support the relief efforts.”

The Dynamo will also be partnering with BBVA Compass towards additional charitable initiatives including the annual BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup to continue raising funds for those affected by Harvey.

“We are pleased to be able to help our fellow Houstonians with this contribution to the relief and recovery effort, and we are humbled by the response from the entire soccer community during this situation,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “We also look forward to announcing some additional significant fundraising initiatives to keep fundraising for our friends and neighbors in need.”

The Dynamo are scheduled to return to action on September 9th at BBVA Compass Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.

