Harvey Resources – How To Get & Give Help

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and much of south Texas. If you need help or would like to help, here are some resources to help point you in the right direction.
This page was created by your friends and neighbors at CBS RADIO – 95.7 The Spot, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM, Sports Radio 610, CBS Sports Radio 650 and Mix 96.5.
Rescue and evac
- Find a shelter: Text SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362). Or Logon to FEMA mobile app.
- If you are planning on leaving your home, here is a map of flooded streets from the Houston Chronical.
- Running list of those counties with mandatory or voluntary evacuations orders – website.
- According to the Texas Tribune the director of the federal Hurricane Harvey relief efforts warned people in flooded regions not to get into their cars. He said that could put more lives at risk and drain resources that could be used to rescue citizens elsewhere.
Shelter and relief
- List yourself “Safe” with the Red Cross – click here. Find out how to get disaster assistance from the Red Cross by calling 877-500-8645, or find a list of open shelters here.
- Here is an app to help locate people who may be missing in the flood.
- United Way Helpline – Call 211 for information on shelters and other assistance.
- The Texas Association of Business – hotline to provide resources to business owners affected by the storm. Call 512-637-7714.
- Answers to basic legal questions in English, Spanish or Vietnamese – State Bar of Texas legal hotline toll free at 800-504-7030.
- Lawyer Referral – If you need a lawyer, call the State Bar’s Lawyer Referral & Information Service at 800-252-9690.
- Unemployment Benefits – If you lost your job because of the hurricane, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Apply here.
- Report missing children – Call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-866-908-9570.
- Looking for refuge, Texas State Park camping is free to hurricane evacuees.
- If you need emotional help or are in emotional distress talk to a professional by calling the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
- Towed Cars – Harris County: Call 713-308-8580 to locate your towed car.
- Victoria: Grocery store H-E-B has a host of emergency measures in place, including a mobile kitchen serving meals today in Victoria.
- Dallas will has started receiving people flown out of the flooded region. The city will also open three emergency evacuation shelters at Samuell Grand Recreation Center, Walnut Hill Recreation Center and Tommie Allen Recreation Center.
- Austin: The Austin Disaster Relief Network activated a call center to provide resources and information to families impacted by the storm. Call 512-806-0800.
Recovery
- Apply for disaster related damage assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. This is for residents and business owners.
- Lost Dogs of Texas Facebook page documents pets they’ve found amid the storm. Coast Bend area | The Houston area.
- Register your home’s damage with FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.
- Check whether you’re eligible for disaster relief.
- Government guidelines on replacing important documents.
- RoweDocs is offering online healthcare services to Harvey victims
If You Want To Help
- Do you have a boat or a safe high-water vehicle? The Harris County Sheriff’s Office wants your help. The office put out a call on Twitter for residents to help with rescues. Call 713-881-3100 to help.
- The City of Port Arthur tweeted Wednesday morning that individuals with boats are needed to help with rescues.
- See a flooded street? Tell the Houston Chronicle.
- Are you stranded and in need of assistance? Click www.hurricaneharveyrescue.org, and you can post your location. Those willing to help can also see a list of locations where they are needed.
- Portlight Strategies is working to help to help older adults and those with disabilities. Donate here.
- The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas is helping displaced animals. You can donate at www.spca.org/give or sign up to adopt a displaced animal at www.spca.org/foster.
- Austin Pets Alive, which transferred more than 200 pets to its shelter as of Saturday morning, is also seeking help, as are the Animal Defense League of Texas and the Houston Humane Society.
- If you see a stranded marine animal, call the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Regional Office at 1-877-942-5343.
Provide Shelter And Supplies
- Food banks are asking for non-perishables like canned meat and dry goods, as well as cleaning supplies; the Houston Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bankin Beaumont, Central Texas Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Corpus Christi Food Bank all accept online donations.
- The Houston Food Bank announced Wednesday is open and ready to start distributing to those affected. They also need volunteers, who would be used to inspect and sort food and repack dry food.
- You can also open your home to disaster victims through Airbnb, or by posting on this Facebook group.
- San Antonio – You can sign up to host Harvey victims through the Jewish Federation.
- Make a donation to the Texas Diaper Bank, they provide emergency diaper kits to displaced families. The Austin Diaper Bank is also accepting cash or diaper donations to distribute to Harvey victims.
- Little Lobbyists – Donate cash or supplies for children with complex medical needs .
- In East Texas, Athens First Presbyterian Church is accepting donations — including bottled water, nonperishable food, tarps, trash bags and clean up supplies — for hurricane relief efforts. The church is also looking for volunteers to help accept donations.
You Can Donate
- United Way
- Americares
- Salvation Army
- Red Cross – You can help Hurricane Harvey victims by texting HARVEY to 90999 to give $10 to the Red Cross (or by visiting RedCross.org to give any other amount).
- Save the Children
- Global Giving
- Direct Relief
- Heart to Heart
- Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has set up a flood relief fund, backing the effort with his own $100,000 donation.
- Gofundme list of Harvey relief efforts.
- The State of Texas Agriculture Relief fund (STAR fund) is collecting funds to help Texas farmers and ranchers.
- Help teachers rebuild their classrooms.
- Teachers of Tomorrow, Relief fund for educators affected by Harvey.
- Donate to the Texas Workers Relief Fund to aid working families in crisis.
- The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, is accepting donations for flood victims.
Many of the resources on this list were complied by the Texas Tribune.