MANDATORY AND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREAS| LATEST HARVEY COVERAGE| HOW TO GET REGISTERED WITH FEMA |FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS | SCHOOL CLOSURES | WEATHER  | HOW TO GET & GIVE HELP

Harvey Resources – How To Get & Give Help

Filed Under: donate, Harvey, help, how can I help, Red Cross, relief, shelter

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and much of south Texas. If you need help or would like to help, here are some resources to help point you in the right direction.

This page was created by your friends and neighbors at CBS RADIO – 95.7 The Spot, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM, Sports Radio 610, CBS Sports Radio 650 and Mix 96.5.

Rescue and evac

  • Find a shelter: Text SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362). Or Logon to FEMA mobile app.
  • If you are planning on leaving your home, here is a map of flooded streets from the Houston Chronical.
  • Running list of those counties with mandatory or voluntary evacuations orders – website.
  • According to the Texas Tribune the director of the federal Hurricane Harvey relief efforts warned people in flooded regions not to get into their cars.  He said that could put more lives at risk and drain resources that could be used to rescue citizens elsewhere.

Shelter and relief

  • List yourself “Safe” with the Red Cross –  click here. Find out how to get disaster assistance from the Red Cross by calling 877-500-8645, or find a list of open shelters here.
  • Here is an app to help locate people who may be missing in the flood.
  • United Way Helpline  – Call 211 for information on shelters and other assistance.
  • The Texas Association of Business – hotline to provide resources to business owners affected by the storm. Call 512-637-7714.
  • Answers to basic legal questions in English, Spanish or Vietnamese – State Bar of Texas legal hotline toll free at 800-504-7030.
  • Lawyer Referral – If you need a lawyer, call the State Bar’s Lawyer Referral & Information Service at 800-252-9690.
  • Unemployment Benefits – If you lost your job because of the hurricane, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Apply here.
  • Report missing children – Call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-866-908-9570.
  • Looking for refuge, Texas State Park camping is free to hurricane evacuees.
  • If you need emotional help or are in emotional distress talk to a professional by calling the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
  • Towed Cars – Harris County: Call 713-308-8580 to locate your towed car.
  • Victoria: Grocery store H-E-B has a host of emergency measures in place, including a mobile kitchen serving meals today in Victoria.
  • Dallas will has started receiving people flown out of the flooded region. The city will also open three emergency evacuation shelters at Samuell Grand Recreation Center, Walnut Hill Recreation Center and Tommie Allen Recreation Center.
  • Austin: The Austin Disaster Relief Network activated a call center to provide resources and information to families impacted by the storm. Call 512-806-0800.

Recovery

If You Want To Help

Provide Shelter And Supplies

You Can Donate

 

Many of the resources on this list were complied by the Texas Tribune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen