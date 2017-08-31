Governor Suspends Vehicle Registration, Inspection Rules For Harvey Victims

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles have temporarily suspended rules relating to vehicle registration, titling and inspection for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

With this suspension, Texans who live in affected counties can avoid penalties for failure to timely register a vehicle, obtain a vehicle inspection or transfer title to a vehicle.

This suspension will alleviate these regulatory burdens for Texans currently dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Governor’s office explained in a news release Thursday.

“I hope that this suspension will make the lives of Texans affected by Harvey a little less complicated so that they may focus on rebuilding their homes and communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Making sure that all Texans impacted by this storm can fully recover is my number one priority, and I want to make sure that these victims are not dealing with burdensome rules and regulations. I will continue to use everything at my disposal to get the victims of the storm what they need to get their lives back on track.”

The Governor said he will work with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Texas Department of Public Safety to help ensure that law enforcement officers throughout the state are aware of this suspension.

The suspension is set to last 45 days.

For more information Texas should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (888) 368-4689.