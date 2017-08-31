Gospel Singers Fill Harvey Evacuation Shelter With A Sweet Sound

CONROE (CBSDFW) – A duo of gospel singers filled an evacuation shelter with a sweet sound, and sent spirits soaring.

Right there. In the middle of cots at an evacuation shelter in Conroe, Victoria White and Marquist Taylor break out in song, belting out lyrics of hope and love.

The performance was captured by a Red Cross volunteer who posted it to Facebook. Of course, it’s gone viral with nearly 15-million views.

“I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan!” White writes on her Facebook page. “Not only did He want to Love on those gathered in Lonestar Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms!!!”

She then makes a call to action, telling folks to get out and serve. “If you’re in the Houston area and you can get out…..GO SERVE those who were impacted the most by this storm! If you’re in California, or New York, the Carolinas or Alabama – there is SOMEONE in your community, in your state, in the world who needs something you have…..GO SERVE!!!”