Changes to Evacuation Areas in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Good news for Fort Bend County as residents of that county, the Houston area, and coastal Texas continue to recover from the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

Besides the rainfall itself, water being released or spilling out of the Addicks and Barker reservoir flooded nearby streets and houses, so the water levels decreasing in those reservoirs is an important step towards residents being able to get back into their neighborhood and start the rebuilding process.

From the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management website, below is their press release from Thursday night at 6:30pm on that situation:

As water continues to drain from the Barker reservoir, more and more areas become safe to enter, and residents can begin the long road to recovery. In order to help residents get into their homes more quickly, Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert is modifying the evacuation orders for the Fort Bend County portion of the Barker Reservoir in order to allow residents access to their homes once it is safe, while ensuring the Sheriff’s Office retains enforcement power which allow them to protect unoccupied properties which evacuees have left behind as they fled the rising waters days ago. “This is the most careful and pragmatic approach to balancing safety and security for residents with the need to allow people to begin their recovery process.” says Judge Hebert. With the recent changes in the river and weather forecasts and after careful consideration and consultation with Levee improvement Districts in Fort Bend County, County Judge Bob Hebert has also adjusted some of the evacuation areas in the low-laying areas along the Brazos River to allow citizens to reenter their neighborhoods.

Continue to check back to their website, fbcoem.org, and look for updates on Twitter @fbcoem.