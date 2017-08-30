Toyota & Lexus Giving $3 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with Toyota announced a partnership that will provide a combined relief effort of more than $3 million to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The effort will include donating money, offering matching contributions, volunteerism, and pre-owned vehicle donations just to name a few.

Officials with Toyota say they are working with several organizations, including the American Red Cross and the St. Bernard Project, to “reach the greatest number of people affected by the storm”.

Toyota recently moved its North American headquarters to Plano and CEO Jim Lentz said, “As fellow Texans, our hearts go out to those who have lost so much and we would like to extend a helping hand to help with the recovery.”

Toyota is also working with Plano-based employees to help evacuees at the Dallas Convention Center by offering volunteer support and making clothing and toiletry donations.