Texans GM Expects Season Opener Will Be Played AT NRG Stadium

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Texans preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled on Wednesday after it became safe enough for the team to return home after the devastating flooding in the Houston area kept them away from their home facility.

The team returned to Houston after the cancellations and will now move towards trimming their roster down to the final 53 men over the next few days.

The Houston season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars is scheduled for September 10th at NRG stadium and there were questions as to whether that game could be played at the Texans’ home stadium due to fans being displaced, the nearby NRG Center being used as a shelter, among other issues.

“Nothing has to happen. The game is at NRG. It’s scheduled to be played at NRG, so it will be played at NRG,” Smith said at a media availability on Wednesday.

One potential change could be for the Jaguars and Texans to flip home dates as they are in the same division and play each other twice. The NFL has not mentioned any potential schedule change but late Wednesday afternoon Jaguars owner Shad Khan said that they will support any scheduling decision the NFL makes.

“What’s most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn’t where we’ll play the Texans in week one, but that the city of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully,” Khan said.

San Antonio and the Alamodome have offered their city and stadium to the Texans should they need another destination for the season opener as well.

